Chinese developer Greenland to raise $4.7 bln via private placement
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese developer Greenland to raise $4.7 bln via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp , China’s largest property developer by market value, said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 30.2 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) through a private placement to fund property and financial projects.

The state-backed company, which completed its listing in Shanghai in August, plans to issue up to 2.1 billion new shares at a price above 14.51 yuan, a 17 percent discount to its last closing price on November 18.

The Shanghai-based developer said it aims to use 11 billion yuan from the proceeds for property investments and 10.2 billion yuan for financial investments including setting up an investment fund and more capital for its refinancing and leasing company.

The fundraising plan is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

$1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
