Greenland's parliament votes to hold parliamentary election
October 2, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Greenland's parliament votes to hold parliamentary election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Greenland’s parliament voted on Wednesday to hold an election on Nov. 28 after Prime Minister Aleqa Hammond took a temporary leave of absence over a spending scandal and the opposition lured enough of her supporters to gain a majority.

The 31-seat assembly voted hold the election, leader of opposition Sara Olsvig told Reuters. Olsvig’s party holds a good chance of winning, polls show, and replacing Hammond who had been prime minister since April of last year. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing by Ken Wills)

