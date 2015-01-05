China's Greenland Group says 2014 sales up 50 pct

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s state-backed property developer Greenland Group said its 2014 contracted sales rose 50 percent from a year earlier, including overseas sales that surged 4.7 folds, and that it would speed up non-property investments this year, including opportunities in dairy, food and winery in Australia.

Contract sales totalled 240.8 billion yuan ($38.75 billion) for the year, of which 15.3 billion yuan was from overseas, Greenland, one of the top developers in China, said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The overseas sales figure was below the 20 billion yuan target Greenland set for last year, which the company cited different regulations on disclosure as reason. The actual contracted sales have reached 20 billion yuan, it told Reuters on Monday.

Shanghai-based Greenland has said last year it aimed overseas sales to reach 40 billion yuan in 2015.

In 2015, Greenland said it would speed up its international expansion, focusing on the first-tier cities in developed countries. ($1 = 6.2139 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)