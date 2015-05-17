FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Greenland to acquire Rundong Auto -bourse filing
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 17, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

China's Greenland to acquire Rundong Auto -bourse filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Greenland Holding Group Company Ltd will pay HK$1.5 billion ($193 million) for a controlling stake in luxury auto dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, the latter said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Rundong Auto, backed by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP , said it will sell a 46 percent controlling stake to Greenland and change its name to China Greenland Rundong Auto Group Limited.

The car dealership company is based in China’s eastern Jiangsu province and operates more than 50 dealerships, featuring brands such as BMW and Land Rover .

Rundong Auto’s shares will resume trading on Monday, the company said, having been suspended since April 17.

Read the full filing here (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.