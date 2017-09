KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Greenland Group has bought a plot of land in Malaysia’s Iskandar region for 600 million ringgit ($184.67 million) for residential and commercial use.

This marks the Greenland’s first foray into Malaysia, according to a statement by Iskandar Waterfront Holdings said on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.2490 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)