Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gains 2.1 percent in July: source

(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn posted gains in July which helped shrink his firm's year to date losses to 0.2 percent, a person who has seen the performance update said on Monday.

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gained 2.1 percent in July, according to the person.

Einhorn has always been quick in reporting his firm's performance, often sending out his monthly performance report just hours after the close of trading for the month.