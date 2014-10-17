FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital plans to raise money - Bloomberg
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital plans to raise money - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc plans to raise money for the first time in two years, Bloomberg reported, citing an investor.

The hedge fund plans to take advantage of the recent market turmoil, Bloomberg said.

The hedge-fund will begin accepting capital from existing investors on Nov. 1 and new clients from Dec. 1, the investor told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1wcuAEZ)

Greenlight has been closed to new cash since the first quarter of 2012, Bloomberg said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company’s September performance was hurt as two of its biggest investments, SunEdison Inc and Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped in the month. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

