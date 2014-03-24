FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital finds Micron leaker, drops case
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital finds Micron leaker, drops case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc, the hedge fund overseen by David Einhorn, has identified a blogger who disclosed its stake in Micron Technology Inc before it was officially announced, and has dropped a legal case seeking to force the website Seeking Alpha to reveal the blogger’s name.

“Greenlight has identified the anonymous blogger and has resolved the matter privately to our satisfaction,” a Greenlight spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

