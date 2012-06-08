FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital Research raises stake in Green Mountain
June 8, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

Capital Research raises stake in Green Mountain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 10.6 percent of the company’s shares.

According to a securities filing on Friday, the investment firm owned 16,523,557 shares of Green Mountain as of May 31, or 10.6 percent. In a February filing, it had reported a 7.3 percent stake.

Green Mountain shares were down $1.22, or 5 percent, at $23.08 in Friday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

An official at Capital Research declined to comment on the firm’s intention in raising its stake.

