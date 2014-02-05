Coca-Cola takes $1.25 billion stake in Green Mountain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc , maker of the popular Keurig single-cup coffee brewer, said on Wednesday that Coca-Cola Co has bought a 10 percent stake in it for $1.25 billion.

The deal is part of a 10-year agreement to collaborate on the development and introduction of Coca-Cola products on Green Mountain’s planned cold beverage machines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Coca-Cola will acquire roughly 16.7 million newly issued shares of Green Mountain. The new shares have been priced at $74.98, which represents the trailing 50-trading-day volume weighted average price as of market close.