Green Mountain launching cold Keurig drinks

July 10 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is launching two new cold drinks for its Keurig coffee brewers, as the company seeks to diversify its portfolio of mostly hot coffee drinks.

The company said on Tuesday that it will launch a Sweet & Creamy Iced Coffee drink under its Original Donut Shop brand and a Vitamin Burst drink in strawberry pomegranate and acai berry flavors.

Both drinks will come in the company’s single-serve “K-Cup” packages. They are not the first cold beverages made for Keurig, though Vitamin Burst is the company’s first iced fruit drink.

The news from Green Mountain comes on the same day rival Starbucks Corp discussed the release of a new line of cold fruit drinks called Starbucks Refreshers, which combine green coffee extract and fruit juice.