UPDATE 1-Green Mountain exploring functional drinks-CEO
June 6, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Green Mountain exploring functional drinks-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about developing additives used to promote health for the drinks made for its Keurig brewers, the company’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Amid the large array of coffee, tea and hot cocoa drinks sold for the Keurig machine, CEO Larry Blanford said there was “a tremendous opportunity to carry functional additives to the consumer.”

Functional additives could include vitamins and mineral supplements.

“We have been working for some time in that space. We have some partners,” Blanford said at a conference hosted by Piper Jaffray. He declined to name the partners, but said they were large players in the pharmaceutical space.

“We’re looking forward to begin test marketing those products,” Blanford said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
