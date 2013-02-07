FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenlight Capital's Einhorn still short Green Mountain-CNBC
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Greenlight Capital's Einhorn still short Green Mountain-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fund manager David Einhorn said on Thursday he was keeping a short position on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, a day after the maker of Keurig single-cup style coffee brewers and K-cups disappointed investors with a weak sales outlook.

Speaking on CNBC, Einhorn said, “we think it’s a very poor quality earnings result.”

Green Mountain’s stock price was down nearly 8 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Green Mountain forecast sales growth for the current quarter slightly below analysts forecasts, pushing the stock down 9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
