FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Green Mountain gives details of Luigi Lavazza espresso machine
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Green Mountain gives details of Luigi Lavazza espresso machine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the suggested retail price of the espresso machine to $229.99, not $299.99)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc unveiled details of the long-awaited single-cup espresso machine it will launch with Italy’s Luigi Lavazza SpA, marking its entry into the espresso, cappuccino and latte brewer category.

The machine, to be called Keurig Rivo Cappuccino and Latte System, will have a suggested retail price of $229.99 and will be available exclusively at select Bloomingdales stores, starting in mid-November.

Green Mountain’s machine will compete with Verismo coffee and espresso makers launched by Starbucks Corp in October.

Green Mountain, owner of the Keurig one-cup brewing system and the K-Cups that go with it, has been facing increased competition of late.

In September, certain patents governing K-Cups’ design expired, leading to the emergence of a host of lower-cost competitors, including private label brands that are producing Keurig-compatible cups without a licensing agreement with Green Mountain.

Shares of Green Mountain closed at $24.74 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.