Green Mountain quarterly profit rises on low coffee costs
August 7, 2013 / 8:08 PM / 4 years ago

Green Mountain quarterly profit rises on low coffee costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported a 59 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by lower green coffee costs and strong sales of its K-cup coffee pods.

The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers, and the K-Cups that go with them, said net income rose to $116.3 million, or 76 cents per share, from $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $967.1 million in the quarter ended June 29.

Sales of its single-serve K-cup coffee pods rose 18 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
