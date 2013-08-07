UPDATE 2-Green Mountain sales miss estimates, shares fall

* Third-quarter earnings/shr $0.82 vs est $0.77

* Revenue rises 11 pct to $967.1 mln vs est $981.1 mln

* Raises FY 2013 earnings/shr view to $3.19 to $3.24

* Shares fall 6 pct after market

By Maria Ajit Thomas

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s revenue missed estimates for the second straight quarter, mainly due to a drop in sales of its Keurig brewers and accessories, sending its shares down 6 percent.

The company said sales of brewers and accessories fell 4 percent to $133.1 million in the third quarter. Sales of single serve K-Cup packs rose 18 percent to $751.7 million.

“The primary focus is usually the K-cups and that certainly looks very strong,” Williams Capital Group analyst Marc Riddick told Reuters.

Last year, some of Green Mountain’s patents on its single-serve coffee pods expired, raising concerns that competitors would launch their own single-serve products and erode the company’s dominant market share.

However, those concerns were allayed after the company expanded its deal with coffee chain Starbucks Corp, tripling the number of Starbucks drinks to be sold in its K-Cups.

The company’s share price has nearly quadrupled in the last one year as sales of high-margin K-Cups surged despite the initial concerns. Green Mountain’s shares are heavily shorted. Nearly 21 percent of its outstanding shares are in short positions.

“Overall, we expect the unlicensed share of portion packs to grow in the short term, but to begin to decline as we convert unlicensed packs into licensed partners,” Chief Executive Brian Kelley said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.

Green Mountain has license agreements with a number of companies, including Starbucks, Tetley USA Inc and Associated British Foods PLC. These deals enable the company to make and sell single-serve packs of other branded coffees and teas.

LOWER COFFEE COSTS

Green Mountain’s third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates as lower green coffee costs boosted margins.

Margins improved 720 basis points to 42.1 percent in the quarter.

Green Mountain forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 69-74 cents per share on sales growth of between 11-15 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $3.19-$3.24 per share from $3.05-$3.15 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.18 per share.

Green Mountain said it expects full-year sales growth of 13-14 percent.

Net income rose to $116.3 million in the third-quarter, or 76 cents per share, from $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Green Mountain earned 82 cents per share, above analysts’ estimates of 77 cents per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $967.1 million, missing market estimates of $981.1 million.

The company’s shares were trading at $74.85 after the bell. They closed at $79.26 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.