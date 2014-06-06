FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keurig Green Mountain shares jump; options volume soar
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Keurig Green Mountain shares jump; options volume soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Keurig Green Mountain Inc jumped in heavy trade on Friday with options volume on the stock also soaring.

The stock rose 8.4 percent at $122.07 with most of the gains seen in the last few hours of trading. About 5.5 million shares traded, sharply above the 10-day average of 1.6 million shares.

In the options market, trading volume was 3.4 times the recent average daily with 59,000 calls and 19,000 puts exchanging hands, according to options analytics firm, Trade Alert.

Among the most actively traded contracts were the $120 calls that expire on June 13. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.