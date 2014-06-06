Keurig Green Mountain shares jump; options volume soar

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Keurig Green Mountain Inc jumped in heavy trade on Friday with options volume on the stock also soaring.

The stock rose 8.4 percent at $122.07 with most of the gains seen in the last few hours of trading. About 5.5 million shares traded, sharply above the 10-day average of 1.6 million shares.

In the options market, trading volume was 3.4 times the recent average daily with 59,000 calls and 19,000 puts exchanging hands, according to options analytics firm, Trade Alert.

Among the most actively traded contracts were the $120 calls that expire on June 13. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)