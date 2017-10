Sept 6 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is launching a line of “Wellness Brewed” beverages for its Keurig single-serve coffee system, as the company seeks to diversify its offerings ahead of increased competition from lower-cost rivals.

The company is selling six varieties -- including its flagship Green Mountain coffee, Celestial Seasonings teas and Vitamin Burst fruit drinks -- with added ingredients like antioxidant vitamins.