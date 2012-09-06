UPDATE 1-Green Mountain adding vitamins to coffees, teas

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is launching a line of "Wellness Brewed" drinks for its Keurig single-serve coffee system, as the company seeks to diversify its offerings ahead of increased competition from lower-cost rivals. Shares of Green Mountain, which said in June that it was exploring such a move, rose 3 percent in late morning trading. The company is selling six varieties -- including its flagship Green Mountain coffee, Celestial Seasonings teas and Vitamin Burst fruit drinks -- with added ingredients such as antioxidant vitamins. Green Mountain dominates the small-but-growing U.S. single-serve coffee market. But two of its patents governing design of its "K-Cups" expire this month, opening the door for other manufacturers, including those that make lower-priced private label products. Green Mountain shares were up 64 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $24.47 on the Nasdaq.