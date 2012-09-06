FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Green Mountain adding vitamins to coffees, teas
September 6, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Green Mountain adding vitamins to coffees, teas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
 is launching a line of "Wellness Brewed" drinks for its
Keurig single-serve coffee system, as the company seeks to
diversify its offerings ahead of increased competition from
lower-cost rivals.
    Shares of Green Mountain, which said in June that it was
exploring such a move, rose 3 percent in late morning trading. 
    The company is selling six varieties -- including its
flagship Green Mountain coffee, Celestial Seasonings teas and
Vitamin Burst fruit drinks -- with added ingredients such as
antioxidant vitamins.
    Green Mountain dominates the small-but-growing U.S.
single-serve coffee market. But two of its patents governing
design of its "K-Cups" expire this month, opening the door for
other manufacturers, including those that make lower-priced
private label products. 
    Green Mountain shares were up 64 cents, or 2.7 percent, at
$24.47 on the Nasdaq.

