Green Mountain profit jumps as sales of K-cup coffee pods rise

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported a 38 percent jump in quarterly profit due to strong sales of its K-cup coffee pods and Keurig brewing systems.

The company’s net income rose to $127 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28 from $91.9 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Green Mountain earned 89 cents per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.05 billion.

Sales of the company’s single-serve K-cup coffee pods rose 11 percent in the quarter.