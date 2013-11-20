FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Green Mountain Coffee Roasters reports Q4 earnings of $0.83 per share
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Green Mountain Coffee Roasters reports Q4 earnings of $0.83 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Reports full fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2013 results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $964.6 million * Sees 2014 net sales growth in the high single digits over fiscal year 2013 * Says board of directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization of

up to $1 billion * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.75 to $3.85 * Sees capital investment in the range of $400 million to $450 million in 2014 * Says new share repurchase program will take effect upon completion of the

company’s current program * Sees Q1 net sales growth of low-to-mid single digits * Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in a range of $0.85 to $0.90 * Says for FY 2014, expect net sales growth in high single digits with some

variability quarter-to-quarter * Coffee - anticipate rolling out new products to customers and managing

transition from prior generations of products in FY 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $4.69 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.