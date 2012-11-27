FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Green Mountain exec comments
November 27, 2012 / 10:59 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Green Mountain exec comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Exec says improving order fulfillment but still having some challenges * Exec says impact from superstorm sandy was mnor * Exec says will buy back shares ”if and when market conditions dictate“ * CEO sees ”addressable single-serve filtered coffee brewer opportunity to be

35 million in US by end of 2016 * CEO sees installed keurig brewer base in the US by end of fiscal 2013 to be

17 million, while approaching 25 million brewers by end of fiscal 2014 * CEO: ”have not seen any marketplace dynamics that have caused US to think

differently about our outlook for single-serve packs”

