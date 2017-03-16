Greenpeace sues Homeland Security for chemical plant records

Environmental group Greenpeace is taking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to court in an effort to obtain information about thousands of chemical plants the government previously deemed “high-risk” targets for terrorist attacks.

In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., Greenpeace said DHS was ordered in June 2014 to turn over information on 3,000 chemical plants whose "high-risk" classification had been removed, but instead delivered heavily redacted information on fewer than 250 of them.

