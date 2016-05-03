FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Plains sees 2016 U.S. ethanol exports little-changed year-over-year - CEO
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Green Plains sees 2016 U.S. ethanol exports little-changed year-over-year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol exports are likely to total 800 million to 1 billion gallons this year, the chief executive of Green Plains Inc said on Tuesday, a number that would be little-changed from 2015 levels.

Exports started strong this year but buyers have been slow to book ahead this quarter, as people wait to see whether Brazilian ethanol prices will be competitive with U.S. gallons, said Todd Becker, President and CEO of the Omaha, Nebraska, biofuels producer said on an investor call.

Brazil, the other top producer of ethanol, is ramping up a bumper cane harvest.

Green Plains has locked in prices for about 50 percent of its second-quarter gallons, Becker said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.