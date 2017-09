April 7 (Reuters) - Green Reit Plc :

* Proposing to raise gross proceeds of approximately 400 million euros through a firm placing and a placing and open offer

* A prospectus relating to capital raise was today approved by Central Bank of Ireland

* Issue of in aggregate 356,969,696 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 1.12 euro per new ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: