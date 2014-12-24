China Communications Construction to buy $775 mln stake in Greentown China

HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd said state-owned China Communications Construction Group (Limited) (CCCG) is buying a 24.29 percent stake in it for about $775 million, days after a planned stake sale to another firm failed.

CCCG, the controlling shareholder of China Communications Construction Co. Ltd , has agreed to buy a total 524.85 million shares from three Greentown shareholders, including Shou Bainian, Song Weiping and Xia Yibo, at HK$11.46 each, Greentown said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

The price represented an 80.76 percent premium over Greentown shares’ last close.

Greentown shares fell to a 30-month low on Friday after a stake sale to peer Sunac China Holdings was terminated.

Trading in Greentown shares, which was suspended before markets opened on Monday, will resume on Wednesday.

The shareholding of Wharf (Holdings) Ltd in Greentown will remain unchanged at 24.29 percent on completion of the deal with CCCG. ($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)