Chinese developer Greentown soars 36 pct on Wharf stake

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares in debt-laden Greentown China soared as much as 36 percent on Monday morning after Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings announced plans to acquire a stake in the Chinese home builder.

Cash-rich Hong Kong developers are keen to take advantage of distress in mainland China after two years of restrictions on home buying there. Still, the stake sale to Wharf is unusual, with most developers preferring to acquire projects rather than equity stakes in Chinese home builders.

“Usually they don’t want to take a stake in a company because it’s more complicated and more risky,” CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets analyst Susanna Leung said.

Hangzhou-based Greentown, which had a land bank of 24.7 million square metres at the end of last year, held the heaviest debt load among major Chinese developers at the end of 2011. It has been selling off projects to pay down its borrowings.

Greentown plans to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) by selling stock and issuing convertible bonds to shareholder Wharf, it announced on Friday. Its shares resumed trading on Monday after a suspension.

Wharf shares fell as much as 4.8 percent as they also resumed trading on Monday. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ryan Woo)