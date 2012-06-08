FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

Trading in Greentown China shares halted - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of property developer and hotel operator Greentown China Holdings Ltd will be suspended on Friday pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said on Friday.

It gave no further details.

Last week, Chinese developer Fosun International said it had started a civil action in a Shanghai court over the acquisition of a plot of land on Shanghai’s Bund.

Rival developer SoHo China said last December it had bought a 50 percent stake in the Shanghai commercial project for 4 billion yuan ($630 million) from Greentown China Holdings and several other domestic firms.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.