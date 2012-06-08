FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greentown China to raise $657 mln through sales to Wharf
June 8, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Greentown China to raise $657 mln through sales to Wharf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Chinese property developer Greentown China said on Friday it plans to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) through a stake sale and convertible bond with shareholder Wharf Holdings.

In two separate tranches, Greentown will issue 490 million new shares to Wharf at HK$5.20, a discount of 2.8 percent to the closing price of its shares the day before. In addition, Greentown plans to sell a convertible bond to Wharf worth HK$2.55 billion.

Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf owns 2.1 percent of Greentown.

For the statement, please go to here. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Flaherty)

