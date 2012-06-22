Greentown China, Sunac shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG, Junw 22 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Greentown C hina Holdings Ltd and Sunac China Holdings Ltd were suspended on Friday, a filing on the Hong Kong Exchange said.

Both companies said in statement that the suspension was pending the release of price-sensitive information related to a major transaction. No further details were immediately available.

Media reports said Greentown will team up with Sunac in developing property projects in China.

