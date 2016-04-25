Robocall claims against Green Tree must be arbitrated - ruling

A Pennsylvania woman who filed a proposed nationwide class action against Green Tree Servicing for allegedly making illegal autodialed calls or “robocalls” must submit her claims to arbitration, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann rejected the argument by Brenda Herndon that the arbitration clause in her mortgage became invalid when Green Tree took over the servicing of her loan from a previous company.

