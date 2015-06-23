Homeowners denied class status in Green Tree insurance dispute

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to grant class status to a lawsuit accusing mortgage servicer Green Tree Servicing of taking kickbacks on property insurance, saying she wants to know more about how homeowners plan to calculate damages as a group.

In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder gave attorneys for the homeowners until July 30 to show they can identify the proposed class members and compute how much compensation they are entitled to. Homeowners are represented by the law firms Ridout Lyon & Ottoson and Zimmerman Reed.

