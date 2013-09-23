Vista Equity to take Greenway Medical private in $644 mln deal

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greenway Medical Technologies Inc will merge with a privately held electronic health records provider owned by Vista Equity Partners in a $644 million deal.

Vista, which owns Vitera Healthcare Solutions LLC, will pay $20.35 for each Greenway share - a premium of about 19 percent to the stock’s Tuesday close of $17.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Greenway shares jumped to $20.20 in aftermarket trading.

The combined businesses will serve nearly 13,000 medical organizations and 100,000 providers, Greenway and Vitera said in a statement.

The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)