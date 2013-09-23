FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vista Equity to take Greenway Medical private in $644 mln deal
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 23, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

Vista Equity to take Greenway Medical private in $644 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greenway Medical Technologies Inc will merge with a privately held electronic health records provider owned by Vista Equity Partners in a $644 million deal.

Vista, which owns Vitera Healthcare Solutions LLC, will pay $20.35 for each Greenway share - a premium of about 19 percent to the stock’s Tuesday close of $17.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Greenway shares jumped to $20.20 in aftermarket trading.

The combined businesses will serve nearly 13,000 medical organizations and 100,000 providers, Greenway and Vitera said in a statement.

The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.