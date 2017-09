Sept 4(Reuters) - Greenwich Beteiligungen AG :

* Said on Wednesday decided to transfer from Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange to Entry Standard within Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Said on Wednesday it would immediately apply for revocation of admission to trading in Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Said on Wednesday that change in market segment is used to reduce the costs

Source text: bit.ly/1nxHA3h

Further company coverage: