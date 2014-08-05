BRIEF-Greenwich Beteiligungen completes capital reduction

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greenwich Beteiligungen AG : * Says completes capital reduction * Says completes decrease in nominal value to 1 euro per share, cancellation of

3 shares and share consolidation in 7:4 ratio * Says conversion of shares in depots and on Frankfurt stock exchange will take

place on August 7, 2014 * Says through these measures share capital sinks to EUR 4.7 million * Says proceeds from capital reduction to be used to reduce cumulated losses

from previous years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage