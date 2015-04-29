FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greggs announces special dividend, strong sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Greggs announces special dividend, strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Own shop like-for-like sales in first 16 weeks up 5.9% (2014: 3.8% growth)

* Special dividend of 20 pence per share declared

* Strong start to 2015 has been supported by rising consumer disposable incomes and low input cost inflation

* We expect market conditions to remain favourable and support a good first half performance, ahead of our previous expectations

* In second half of year we will come up against stronger sales comparables and a less certain cost outlook

* We expect to deliver good growth for year as a whole and further progress against our strategic plan Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

