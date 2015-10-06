British baker Greggs sees better-than-expected full-year outcome

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Greggs plc posted a 4.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to Oct. 3, helped by new products such as a spicy meatball melt baguette, and said its growth for the year would be slightly ahead of its forecasts.

The company, which sells food-on-the-go like sausage rolls, said market conditions remained favourable with a stronger consumer environment, but increases in wage rates next year, would drive greater inflationary pressure. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)