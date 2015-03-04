FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

British baker Greggs reports 41 pct jump in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs posted a 41 percent jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by improved products, service and shops as well as a favourable trading environment.

The company, which sells sausage rolls, sandwiches and pastries from 1,650 retail outlets, said it made a record profit before tax and one-off items of 58.3 million pounds ($89.4 million) in the 53 weeks to Jan. 3, up from 41.3 million pounds in the previous year.

The performance was consistent with guidance issued in January when Greggs upgraded its profit outlook for the third time in five months.

Total sales grew 5.5 percent and were up 4.5 percent at stores open for more than a year.

The company said it is confident of delivering a further year of good growth in 2015. ($1 = 0.6519 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)

