Greggs sees year ahead of expectations after strong Christmas
January 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Greggs sees year ahead of expectations after strong Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs said it expected results for the year to beat its expectations after a strong Christmas period, when like-for-like sales increased by 8.2 percent.

The group, which sells sausage rolls and sandwiches, said sales accelerated towards the end of the year, with own shop like-for-like sales growth in the fourth quarter averaging 6.0 percent, rising to 8.2 percent for the five weeks to Jan 3.

Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: ”We have experienced a very strong level of trade through the Christmas and New Year period.

“Customers have clearly responded to the improvements in our product offer and service, designed to meet the needs of the food-on-the-go consumer, during this busy period.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)

