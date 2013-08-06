Greggs warns on profit as sales melt in heatwave

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Baker Greggs lowered its profit outlook for the year again on Tuesday after it said shoppers stayed away from high streets and did not opt for its hot savouries during July’s heatwave.

The company, which sells sandwiches, savouries and cakes from 1,690 stores, said on Tuesday that like-for-like sales dropped 3.2 percent in the first five weeks of the second half, reversing an improving trend seen in the second quarter.

As a result of the weather and one-off costs, Greggs said it now expected full-year profits to be 3 million pounds lower than expected.

Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said the company would focus on winning its share of the growing food on the go market. “As a consequence we will spend the next two to three years reshaping the business,” he said.

Greggs said pretax profit fell 29 percent to 11.4 million pounds ($17.5 million) for the first half of 2013 on total sales up 3.4 percent to 362 million pounds. Like-for-like sales fell 2.9 percent.

The group warned in April that it would miss profit forecasts as shoppers deserted Britain’s high streets at the start of the year due to a combination of cold weather and strained finances.

Analysts expected Greggs to report underlying pretax profit of 45.4 million pounds for the full year, down from 51.9 million pounds in 2012, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine brokers.

The interim dividend per share was flat at 6.0 pence per share.