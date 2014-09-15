Greggs sees full-year profits ahead of expectations

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British food-on-the-go retailer Greggs said on Monday it now expected full-year profits “materially ahead” of previous expectations, thanks to a strong sales performance in its second half and lower costs.

The firm, which trades from 1,700 outlets in Britain, said total sales increased 3.5 percent in the year to date.

Greggs said sales at outlets open over a year rose 5.4 percent in the 11 weeks to Sept. 13, taking year-to-date growth to 3.9 percent.