FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greggs sees full-year profits ahead of expectations
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greggs sees full-year profits ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British food-on-the-go retailer Greggs said on Monday it now expected full-year profits “materially ahead” of previous expectations, thanks to a strong sales performance in its second half and lower costs.

The firm, which trades from 1,700 outlets in Britain, said total sales increased 3.5 percent in the year to date.

Greggs said sales at outlets open over a year rose 5.4 percent in the 11 weeks to Sept. 13, taking year-to-date growth to 3.9 percent.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.