FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Greggs sees full-year profits ahead of expectations
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 15, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greggs sees full-year profits ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest food-on-the-go retailer Greggs said on Monday it now expected full-year profits “materially ahead” of previous expectations due to a strong sales performance in its second half and lower commodity costs.

The firm, which has 1,660 outlets in Britain, said sales had increased by 4.0 percent in the 11 weeks to Sept. 13, taking growth so far this year to 3.5 percent.

Greggs said sales at outlets open more than a year rose by 5.4 percent over the 11 weeks, taking growth this year to 3.9 percent.

It said margins had strengthened into the second half, reflecting deflation in commodity costs and cost savings that were ahead of plan.

Prior to Monday’s update analysts were on average forecasting a 2014 pretax profit of 47.1 million pounds, Reuters data showed.

“This strong performance reflects a positive response from customers to new product initiatives, improved service, better value and our investment in shop refurbishments alongside more favourable trading conditions,” Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said.

Shares in Greggs, up by a quarter this year, closed Friday at 536 pence, valuing the business at 542 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.