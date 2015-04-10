Grenada adds warrants to bond restructuring

NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Grenada took an innovative approach this week as it reached a restructuring deal with bond creditors that includes a two-phase haircut and special warrants related to the tiny Caribbean island’s citizenship-by-investment programme.

The deal, which covers some US$262m of international and local bonds on which the island defaulted in early 2013, ends lengthy negotiations with creditors, who will take a 50% loss on the face value of their holdings.

Only half of that debt relief, however, will take place upfront. The remainder will be subject to Grenada’s successful completion of an existing three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund, which is expected to end in 2017.

In exchange for their holdings, bondholders will receive new 15-year amortising bonds carrying a coupon of 7%.

“The innovative feature is to condition at least part of the debt stock reduction to performance,” said a person familiar with the negotiations. “Everyone wants Grenada to perform and this is an incentive for them to stick to the (IMF) programme.”

Grenada will receive debt relief worth 19% of its GDP through the restructuring, a much-needed reprieve considering that the country’s total public sector debt reached 111% of GDP in 2014, according to IMF estimates.

As an additional compensation for their losses, bondholders may also be able participate in some of the revenues generated by Grenada’s citizenship-by-investment programme, which aims to attract capital by offering foreigners local citizenship in exchange for investments in real estate projects or donations to a government fund.

The revenue-sharing scheme will be carried out through specifically designed warrants, which could be either issued as separate securities or embedded in the contracts of the restructured bonds, according to the same source.

After a minimum threshold is met, the share of revenues received by bondholders will increase progressively with the overall amount collected but remain considerably below 50%, the source said.

HURRICANE CLAUSE

The sovereign is also in discussions with bondholders over the inclusion of a “hurricane clause” in the terms of the new bonds, which could allow a moratorium on debt payments in the event of a natural disaster wreaking havoc through the island.

Grenada said it expected to complete the bond restructuring through an exchange offer in the second quarter of 2015, once the documentation for the new notes had been finalised.

The island nation defaulted on a US$193m 2025 international bond issue and on local bonds with the same maturity in early 2013, after a series of hurricanes and the global financial crisis devastated its economy.

The announcement of the deal with bondholders came on the heels of a similar agreement Grenada struck with Taiwan’s export-import bank in January over an unpaid US$36.6m loan.

A version of this story will appear in the April 11 edition of IFR Magazine.