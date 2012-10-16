FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Grenada's ratings
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Grenada's ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Oct. 15, 2012, holders of the government of Grenada's US$193 
million bond received full payment on the coupon due on Sept. 15, 2012. This 
payment cured the sovereign default. 
     -- Grenada's fiscal and external pressures remain acute as a result of 
weak economic growth, high fiscal and external debt and liability burdens, and 
very limited fiscal and external flexibility. 
     -- We are raising our foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on 
Grenada to 'CCC+/C' from 'SD/SD'.
     -- Our outlook is negative, which reflects the potential for a downgrade 
if the government fails to strengthen its debt management.

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its foreign 
currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada to 'CCC+/C' from 'SD/SD'. We also 
affirmed our 'CCC+/C' local currency ratings on Grenada. The senior unsecured 
foreign currency rating on the US$193 million bond due 2025 is also 'CCC+'. 
The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative. 

Rationale
The large and persistent fiscal and external deficits, debt management 
difficulties as a result of weak liquidity, and dim near-term growth prospects 
limit our ratings on Grenada. The government's access to the Caribbean 
Regional Government Securities Market, as well as funding and aid from 
multilateral and government sources, support the ratings.

On Oct. 12, the government of Grenada sent funds to its paying agent that were 
sufficient to pay holders of its US$193 million bond in full for the interest 
owed to them since Sept. 15, 2012. This, in our opinion, cured the default on 
the foreign currency debt. The payment was made within the 30-day grace period 
indicated in the issue documentation, but we view a missed payment as a 
default if it is not paid within five days of the due date, according to our 
criteria. The government of Grenada remains current on its local currency 
obligations. 

In our opinion, the liquidity pressures on the government of Grenada's overall 
finances remain acute. We project economic growth of less than 1% in 2012, as 
foreign direct investment remains low and the tourism industry continues to 
struggle (for example, a large hotel announced this week that it will close). 
The continuation of several tax exemptions have contributed to 
lower-than-budgeted revenues. The government plans to reduce planned capital 
expenditure drastically for the second half of 2012 and likely into 2013, 
which will be accompanied by lower foreign grants and multilateral loan 
disbursements. Although the government has remained current on its local 
currency obligations and was able to issue XC$12 million (US$4 million) of 
Treasury bills on the Caribbean Regional Government Securities Market 
recently, liquidity pressures have caused the government to delay 
public-sector wage payments twice in recent months.

Grenada's external imbalances are also high. The nation's large structural 
current account deficits (greater than 20% of GDP) contribute to large 
external financing needs (more than 200% of current account receipts and 
usable reserves). Grenada has a large net external liability position of about 
750% of GDP. Gross external debt is approximately 100% of GDP.

The current political environment makes significant fiscal policy changes or 
resumption of disbursements under the current IMF extended credit facility 
(which expires in April 2013) unlikely until after parliamentary elections 
(due by mid-2013). The leadership of the majority National Democratic Congress 
(NDC) Party, elected in 2008, a few months before the U.S. financial crisis, 
has fragmented, and several cabinet minister resignations culminated in the 
dismissal of party members at the NDC Party Convention in late September. The 
ousted NDC Party members have not coalesced into a new party to date. The New 
National Party is the principal opposition and served for 13 years in the 
previous administration. Debt service could become an election issue, 
especially the interest rate step-up provisions of the bonds due in 2025. 
Grenada restructured its commercial debt in 2005 and its Paris Club debt in 
2006 after Hurricanes Ivan (2004) and Emily (2005) destroyed much of the 
island's infrastructure and agricultural capacity.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if liquidity 
pressures remain acute and funding options become more limited over the next 
12 months. We would likely lower the ratings if the government were to delay 
another interest payment, or if it were to seek a debt rescheduling, or if 
political risk were to increase. We could revise the outlook to stable if the 
government's funding profile improves (most likely through an IMF agreement in 
the short term and a more sustainable economic and debt trajectory over the 
medium term).
Ratings List

Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Grenada
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      CCC+/Negative/C    SD/--/SD
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               D
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

Ratings Affirmed

Grenada
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC+/Negative/C    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BBB-               
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        CCC+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
