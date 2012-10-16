FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Grenada ratings to CCC-plus
October 16, 2012

S&P raises Grenada ratings to CCC-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday raised its foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Grenada to CCC-plus from SD after the country paid a coupon that had been overdue.

“On Oct. 15, 2012, holders of the government of Grenada’s US$193 million bond received full payment on the coupon due on Sept. 15, 2012,” S&P said in a statement. “This payment cured the sovereign default.”

But the agency warned it could cut Grenada’s ratings again.

“The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if liquidity pressures remain acute and funding options become more limited over the next 12 months,” S&P said.

