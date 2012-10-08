S&P lowers Grenada to SD on missed payment

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday lowered Grenada’s foreign currency sovereign credit rating to SD after the country missed a coupon payment.

The cut “follows the government’s failure to pay the coupon due Sept. 15, 2012, on its $193 million bond due in 2025,” S&P said in a statement.

“In its Sept. 12, 2012, statement to bondholders, the government of Grenada stated its intention to use its best efforts to pay the coupon within a 30-day grace period,” the S&P statement said, adding: “However, according to our criteria ... we consider an obligation in default unless payment is made within five business days of the due date, regardless of any grace period.”