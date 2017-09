FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG : * Says groundwork has been laid for a successful financial year * Says expects net interest income of around EUR 36.2 million in the first

quarter of 2014 * Says net profit amounts to approximately EUR 14.5 million (q1-2013: EUR 11.5

million). * Says confirms forecast for financial year 2014 of a net profit in the range

of EUR 52 to EUR 56 million.