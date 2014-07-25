FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GRENKELEASING says H1 operating result increased 35 percent
July 25, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GRENKELEASING says H1 operating result increased 35 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG : * Says net profit rises 40% in the first half of 2014 * Says operating result increased 34.7% to EUR 42.0 million in the first half

of 2014 * Says consolidated group net profit in the first half of 2014 grew 39.5% to

EUR 31.2 million * Says profit forecast for 2014 refined * Says consolidated group net profit expected at around EUR 56 million

(previous: EUR 52-56 million) * Reuters poll average for Grenkeleasing Q2 pretax profit was 18.9 million EUR,

for net profit 13.6 million EUR Source text for Eikon:

