BRIEF-GRENKELEASING says H1 operating result increased 35 percent

July 25 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG : * Says net profit rises 40% in the first half of 2014 * Says operating result increased 34.7% to EUR 42.0 million in the first half

of 2014 * Says consolidated group net profit in the first half of 2014 grew 39.5% to

EUR 31.2 million * Says profit forecast for 2014 refined * Says consolidated group net profit expected at around EUR 56 million

(previous: EUR 52-56 million) * Reuters poll average for Grenkeleasing Q2 pretax profit was 18.9 million EUR,

