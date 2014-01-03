FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grenkeleasing may pay dividend in stocks instead of cash
January 3, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Grenkeleasing may pay dividend in stocks instead of cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German IT services leasing provider Grenkeleasing is considering paying its shareholders their dividend in stocks instead of cash, the company said on Friday.

In a statement, Grenkeleasing also said it would bring forward its annual general meeting to April 10 from May 8 to seek shareholder approval to issue the new shares.

The company , which is due to publish full 2013 financial results on Feb. 7, said its new business volume rose 15.6 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.6 billion) last year, reaching the upper end of its outlook range of 13-16 percent growth.

$1 = 0.7322 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
