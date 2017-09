BRIEF-GRENKELEASING reports 9-month net profit up 37.7 pct to 48.3 mln euros

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GRENKELEASING AG :

* Consolidated group net profit rises 37.7 pct to 48.3 million euros compared to 35.1 million euros in previous year and exceeds previous expectations

* Says 9-month net interest income climbed 19.6 pct to 115.2 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (previous year: 96.4 million euros)

* Says 2014 profit forecast raised: consolidated group net profit expected in a range of 62-64 million euros (previous forecast: around 56 million euros)